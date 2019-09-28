Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 48 2.40 36.14M 0.39 127.00 Elastic N.V. 87 -6.04 44.48M -1.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 75,590,880.57% 7.3% 4.6% Elastic N.V. 51,149,954.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.97% and an $66 consensus target price. Competitively Elastic N.V. has a consensus target price of $105, with potential upside of 26.66%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Elastic N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 61.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance while Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.