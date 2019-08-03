Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.27 N/A 0.39 127.00 Box Inc. 19 3.61 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk & Volatility

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Box Inc. has a 1.35 beta and it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 43.15% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with average target price of $68.67. Competitively the average target price of Box Inc. is $24.5, which is potential 57.66% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Box Inc. looks more robust than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Box Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 67.6%. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Box Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Box Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Box Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.