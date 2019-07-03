Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $337,770

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 2,430 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 77,708 shares with $10.86M value, up from 75,278 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $377.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, January 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It has a 131.17 P/E ratio. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions.