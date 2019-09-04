Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 58 4.90 N/A 0.39 127.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 67 8.98 N/A 1.48 57.62

Demonstrates Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Volatility and Risk

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Manhattan Associates Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 37.04% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $64.75. On the other hand, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s potential upside is 17.79% and its consensus target price is $96. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 0% respectively. 2.2% are Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Manhattan Associates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.