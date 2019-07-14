Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Contrasting side by side

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.57 N/A 0.43 136.74 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.65 N/A 0.60 4.65

Demonstrates Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Finjan Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Finjan Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $68.67, and a 35.34% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57% Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.