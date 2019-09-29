Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Comparison side by side

Both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 48 2.40 36.14M 0.39 127.00 CDK Global Inc. 45 1.42 120.76M 2.92 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CDK Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 75,701,717.64% 7.3% 4.6% CDK Global Inc. 266,167,070.75% -89.9% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CDK Global Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and CDK Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 41.97% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with average target price of $66.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and CDK Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 84.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance while CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats CDK Global Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.