Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 5 4.14 N/A -0.15 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alamos Gold Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Alamos Gold Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Alamos Gold Inc. has a 18.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.56% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of U.S. Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.3% of U.S. Gold Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. 4.93% -4.88% 5.88% 30.36% -10.52% 30% U.S. Gold Corp. 7.09% 23.88% 37.36% 25.12% -3.91% 40.41%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc. has weaker performance than U.S. Gold Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alamos Gold Inc. beats U.S. Gold Corp.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.