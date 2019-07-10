Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

As Gold businesses, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 5 3.83 N/A -0.15 0.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Alamos Gold Inc. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -24.7% -15.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alamos Gold Inc. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Alamos Gold Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.56% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. 4.93% -4.88% 5.88% 30.36% -10.52% 30% Tanzanian Gold Corporation -1.9% -7.11% 14.67% 88.15% 20.95% 109.66%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Summary

Alamos Gold Inc. beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.