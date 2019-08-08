Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

As Gold companies, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 5 4.31 N/A -0.15 0.00 Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Alamos Gold Inc. and Sibanye Gold Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sibanye Gold Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Alamos Gold Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 6.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alamos Gold Inc. and Sibanye Gold Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.56% and 25.2%. Alamos Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94% Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc. was more bullish than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Summary

Alamos Gold Inc. beats Sibanye Gold Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.