Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Both Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 6 4.09 N/A -0.15 0.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 1 7.48 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alamos Gold Inc. and Asanko Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alamos Gold Inc. and Asanko Gold Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -39.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Alamos Gold Inc. and Asanko Gold Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.12% for Alamos Gold Inc. with average target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alamos Gold Inc. and Asanko Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.56% and 63% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94% Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Asanko Gold Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alamos Gold Inc. beats Asanko Gold Inc.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.