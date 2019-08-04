Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Reaches $7.09 52-Week High; Geode Capital Management Has Raised Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high and has $7.73 target or 9.00% above today’s $7.09 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.76B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $7.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $247.95 million more. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 2.95M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has risen 19.31% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AGI News: 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q Rev $173.1M; 24/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Island Gold Mine; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold: Patrick Downey Retires From Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Corex Gold Receives Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement With Minera Alamos Inc; 01/05/2018 – ALAMOS BOOSTS FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Appoints Elaine Ellingham to Board of Director; 01/05/2018 – ALAMOS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 3C; 29/03/2018 – Alamos Gold Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 772,946 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 14.08 million shares with $168.66M value, up from 13.31M last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Industrial Logistics Propert stake by 156,731 shares to 852,651 valued at $17.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 30,478 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Virtus Global Multi (VGI) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 17,457 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.94% or 6.87 million shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 442,823 shares. 22,298 are owned by Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Com. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Co holds 0.02% or 11,094 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.87M shares. Kepos Capital Lp accumulated 0.04% or 43,959 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 104,892 shares. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated Ny stated it has 558,691 shares. 12,534 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. First Financial Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 113 shares. Thomasville National Bank has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cibc World Mkts Corp accumulated 911,048 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company reported 140,086 shares stake.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The rating was downgraded by CFRA on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Citigroup. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $15 target.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It also explores for silver and precious metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Among 2 analysts covering Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamos Gold Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the shares of AGI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.