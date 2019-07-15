Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Third Point Reinsurance LTD Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. AGI’s profit would be $19.36 million giving it 31.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Alamos Gold Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 1.56 million shares traded. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has declined 10.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AGI News: 19/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: NM Delegation Calls On U.S. Navy To Designate Next Nuclear Sub “USS Los Alamos” Upon 75th Anniversary; 05/04/2018 – Corex Gold Receives Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement With Minera Alamos Inc; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q Rev $173.1M; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: NM Delegation Calls on US Navy to Designate Next Nuclear Sub USS Los Alamos Upon 75th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – Secret Cities, 75 Years Later: Bechtel Highlights Future of Los Alamos, Hanford, Oak Ridge; 30/04/2018 – Alamos Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 12/03/2018 NNSA: New Dynamic Equations-of-State facility opens at Los Alamos National Laboratory; 24/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Island Gold Mine

Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 72 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 56 sold and decreased their positions in Third Point Reinsurance LTD. The investment professionals in our database now have: 57.92 million shares, down from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Third Point Reinsurance LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 39 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Among 2 analysts covering Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamos Gold Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by IBC.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It also explores for silver and precious metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $984.05 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 257.89% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $64.16 million for 3.83 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.45% negative EPS growth.

