Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 5 4.48 N/A -0.15 0.00 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alamos Gold Inc. and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alamos Gold Inc. and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alamos Gold Inc. and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.59% for Alamos Gold Inc. with average price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alamos Gold Inc. and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 65.56% and 70.36% respectively. Insiders held 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.91% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94% Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc. was more bullish than Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Summary

Alamos Gold Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.