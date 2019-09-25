Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Since Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) and Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA) are part of the Farm & Construction Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamo Group Inc. 103 1.32 N/A 6.02 16.27 Arcosa Inc. 34 1.04 N/A 1.63 23.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alamo Group Inc. and Arcosa Inc. Arcosa Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alamo Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alamo Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arcosa Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alamo Group Inc. and Arcosa Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamo Group Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 9.8% Arcosa Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 4.3%

Liquidity

Alamo Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Arcosa Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Alamo Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcosa Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alamo Group Inc. and Arcosa Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamo Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcosa Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$128 is Alamo Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alamo Group Inc. and Arcosa Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 82.8% respectively. Alamo Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Arcosa Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamo Group Inc. 0.29% -2.51% -6.14% 13.19% 9.37% 26.6% Arcosa Inc. 0.4% -0.48% 20.89% 29.04% 0% 35.43%

For the past year Alamo Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcosa Inc.

Summary

Alamo Group Inc. beats Arcosa Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts. It also provides air, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers and replacement parts; parking lot sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; snow removal and ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, and attachments; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, it offers tractor-powered equipment, including rotary mowers, finishing mowers, flail mowers, disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and parts, as well as self-propelled zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, and rock removal equipment, as well as flail mowers and other agricultural equipment. Further, it provides hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, as well as other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; front-end loaders, backhoes, attachments, and parts; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and vacuum trucks, high pressure cleaning systems, and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Seguin, Texas.