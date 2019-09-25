Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Since Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) and Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA) are part of the Farm & Construction Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alamo Group Inc.
|103
|1.32
|N/A
|6.02
|16.27
|Arcosa Inc.
|34
|1.04
|N/A
|1.63
|23.08
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alamo Group Inc. and Arcosa Inc. Arcosa Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alamo Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alamo Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arcosa Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alamo Group Inc. and Arcosa Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alamo Group Inc.
|0.00%
|14.8%
|9.8%
|Arcosa Inc.
|0.00%
|5.2%
|4.3%
Liquidity
Alamo Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Arcosa Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Alamo Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcosa Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Alamo Group Inc. and Arcosa Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alamo Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Arcosa Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$128 is Alamo Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.66%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alamo Group Inc. and Arcosa Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 82.8% respectively. Alamo Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Arcosa Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alamo Group Inc.
|0.29%
|-2.51%
|-6.14%
|13.19%
|9.37%
|26.6%
|Arcosa Inc.
|0.4%
|-0.48%
|20.89%
|29.04%
|0%
|35.43%
For the past year Alamo Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcosa Inc.
Summary
Alamo Group Inc. beats Arcosa Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.
Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts. It also provides air, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers and replacement parts; parking lot sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; snow removal and ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, and attachments; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, it offers tractor-powered equipment, including rotary mowers, finishing mowers, flail mowers, disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and parts, as well as self-propelled zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, and rock removal equipment, as well as flail mowers and other agricultural equipment. Further, it provides hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, as well as other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; front-end loaders, backhoes, attachments, and parts; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and vacuum trucks, high pressure cleaning systems, and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Seguin, Texas.
