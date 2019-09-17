Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Touches $123.30 High on Sep, 17; Fabrinet (FN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) reached all time high today, Sep, 17 and still has $131.93 target or 7.00% above today’s $123.30 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.46 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $131.93 PT is reached, the company will be worth $101.99M more. The stock increased 2.90% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.3. About 133,518 shares traded or 85.52% up from the average. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 15/03/2018 – Ecommerce-Friendly Packaging Solution Is A First For Category And Alamo Red Salsa; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group 1Q EPS $1.24; 17/04/2018 – New technology creates a portal to the past with debut of Alamo Reality, LLC app; 06/04/2018 – Settlement Of Strike At Gradall Industries, Inc; 08/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 10km ESE of Alamo, Nevada; 27/03/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services partners with Thingee Corporationfor deployment of their iDetail™ enterprise content delivery platform for iPad; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Intent To Prepare a Draft Environment Impact Statement for the Proposed Alamo Dam Water Control Pla; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 63km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada

Among 3 analysts covering Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fabrinet Ordinary Shares has $6800 highest and $5700 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is 7.07% above currents $55.73 stock price. Fabrinet Ordinary Shares had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Needham. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FN in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. See Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $57.0000 Initiates Coverage On

28/05/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Alamo Group Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc Communications has 4,700 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 317 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Invest Management Ltd stated it has 274,600 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 196,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 190,211 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, King Luther Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Prudential holds 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) or 16,022 shares. State Street has 305,736 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited invested 0.07% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 736,746 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 140,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Nwq Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.64% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 90,982 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 87,635 shares.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Alamo Group set to buy Michigan company for $352M – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Alamo Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALG) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alamo Group Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Morbark, LLC – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alamo to buy forestry equipment maker for $352M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 7.43% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.75 per share. ALG’s profit will be $22.22 million for 16.40 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Alamo Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.57% EPS growth.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. It has a 19.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 19,690 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 3,987 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 12,615 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 56,989 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Scout Investments has invested 0.14% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 52,899 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Aperio Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Horizon Inv Svcs reported 0.74% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 294,668 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 5,734 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.15% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 56,140 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 292,968 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 14,283 shares.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fabrinet Will Be Range-Bound – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fabrinet targets trimmed after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fabrinet -12% after downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fabrinet (FN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.