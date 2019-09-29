Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Analysts See $1.88 EPS; Walthausen & Company Decreased Meredith (MDP) Stake

Analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report $1.88 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.43% from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. ALG’s profit would be $22.21 million giving it 15.62 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.67 EPS previously, Alamo Group Inc.’s analysts see 12.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 46,867 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 73km NNW of Alamo, Nevada; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 63km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 13km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Alamo, TX GO Rating Raised To ‘A+’; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km ENE of Alamo, CA; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 27/03/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services partners with Thingee Corporationfor deployment of their iDetail™ enterprise content delivery platform for iPad; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 26km SW of Alamo, Nevada

Walthausen & Company decreased Meredith Corp (MDP) stake by 9.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 21,880 shares as Meredith Corp (MDP)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Walthausen & Company holds 207,820 shares with $11.44 million value, down from 229,700 last quarter. Meredith Corp now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 441,905 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUN; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time and Fortune on the block; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 17/05/2018 – ‘PEOPLE’ Announces Podcast Series, ‘Cover-Up’; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,525 are owned by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.04% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Pnc Fin Svcs Gp has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 33,312 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The North Carolina-based Bragg has invested 0.63% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,545 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,556 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 15,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 7,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 9,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Inc reported 5,085 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.02% or 56,130 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 21,586 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 7,526 shares.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) and Encourages Meredith Corporation Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Meredith, Dish end blackout with new deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation, Macrogenics, ViewRay, and Cadence Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Meredith Corp (MDP) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Walthausen & Company increased Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stake by 12,080 shares to 308,922 valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) stake by 4,585 shares and now owns 107,249 shares. Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) was raised too.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $467,052 activity. $46,812 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shares were bought by Tallett Elizabeth E. On Monday, September 9 Harty Thomas H bought $420,240 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold Alamo Group Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 0% or 2,450 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 275 shares. Grace & White Ny accumulated 1.75% or 76,628 shares. Punch Assocs Mngmt Incorporated reported 74,032 shares stake. Parkside Bankshares Tru reported 9 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 3,600 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 12,307 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 1.52M shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Johnson Investment Counsel has 11,342 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.26% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) or 109,520 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,204 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 6,444 shares. D E Shaw And holds 2,492 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,060 shares.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Alamo Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALG) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alamo Group set to buy Michigan company for $352M – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alamo Group Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Morbark, LLC – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local recruiting firm bought by public company – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alamo Group (ALG) to Acquire Morbark – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.