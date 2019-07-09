Alamo Group (ALG) to pay $0.12 on Jul 29, 2019; Coe Capital Management Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $427,200

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Coe Capital Management Llc holds 1,609 shares with $2.87M value, down from 1,849 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $961.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:

Among 2 analysts covering Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamo Group has $115 highest and $112 lowest target. $113.50’s average target is 18.36% above currents $95.89 stock price. Alamo Group had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by CJS Securities given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Alamo Group Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 140,967 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 8,924 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 14,862 shares. Shell Asset Com has invested 0.02% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Fayez Sarofim And, a Texas-based fund reported 151,500 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 9,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 594,379 were reported by Vanguard Group. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability invested in 17,080 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Ls Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 294 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0.04% or 55,400 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 479 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Assetmark stated it has 360 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 16,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $98,132 activity. PAROD RICK bought $98,132 worth of stock.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.