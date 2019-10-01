Alamo Group (ALG) Stake Has Raised by Tygh Capital Management Inc; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Price Rose, Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $341,380

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 58.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245,000, down from 5,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 386,439 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (ALG) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 25,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 85,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.58 million, up from 60,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 52,267 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 05/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 26km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chmn of the Bd; 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma 2018 meeting; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF RODERICK BATY AS ITS NEW CHAIRMAN; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 66km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alamo Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALG); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 65km W of Alamo, Nevada; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 12km NNE of Alamo, Nevada

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies invested in 3,158 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.07% or 5,478 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.05% or 57,648 shares. Srb Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,885 shares. Profund Ltd Co accumulated 3,875 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 200 shares. Transamerica owns 2,467 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt accumulated 119,172 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il has 0.81% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has 0.04% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 5,273 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 769,474 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh stated it has 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Qs Investors Limited Co invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Engie (GDSZF) by 53,720 shares to 174,100 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.62 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ALG shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 6,444 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Aperio Group Limited Company owns 7,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inc reported 815 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.01% or 11,300 shares. 16,022 were reported by Prudential Finance. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,204 shares. Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 5,372 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 604,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 46,710 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C reported 219,095 shares. Citadel Llc reported 26,195 shares.