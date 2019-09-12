Alamo Group (ALG) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increased Holding; Ellington Management Group Has Lifted Its United States Stl New (Put) (X) Stake by $4.01 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 195,905 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58 million, up from 183,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 96,698 shares traded or 39.05% up from the average. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 07/03/2018 – Rep. Poe: The Alamo – March 6, 1836; 06/04/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – WORKERS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE WORK UNDER NEW LABOR AGREEMENT ON MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – Alamo Concrete Products Company Adopts SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform to Reduce Collisions and Improve Overall; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 65km W of Alamo, Nevada; 02/04/2018 – Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 9km NE of Alamo, Nevada; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 17km SSW of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF RODERICK BATY AS ITS NEW CHAIRMAN

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 1725.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 267,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 283,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 10.91 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SAYS $483.9M AMOUNT OF NOTES TENDERED IN OFFER; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 238,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK) by 516,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Steel to seek change to steel contract terms – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First FDA clearance for AI X-ray system – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Property Through Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ALG shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 3,280 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank reported 9,147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Co L L C holds 219,095 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 2,800 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 3,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 15,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 604,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) or 575 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has 0.04% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,217 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) or 119,773 shares.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alamo Group Inc. To Build New Vacuum Truck Manufacturing Facility In Wisconsin – PRNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Alamo Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALG) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local manufacturer eyes the Netherlands with pending purchase – San Antonio Business Journal” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alamo acquires Dutch Power Company B.V. – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 505,485 shares to 446,203 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 493,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,065 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).