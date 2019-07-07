Alamo Group (ALG) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Holding in Centurylink (Call) (CTL) by $3.85 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 169,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.71. About 37,999 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 3.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 65km W of Alamo, Nevada; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 12km NNE of Alamo, Nevada; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Alamo Group; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km ENE of Alamo, CA; 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma; 17/04/2018 – REG-YMAGIS : Agreement with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for EclairColor HDR deployment in the US; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 08/05/2018 – Alamo Concrete Products Company Adopts SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform to Reduce Collisions and Improve Overall; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Appoints of Roderick Baty as New Chmn of Bd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (Call) (CTL) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 4.82M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 600,500 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $28.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% or 20,550 shares. Adirondack invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 247,316 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Conning accumulated 16,410 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 5.62% or 997,121 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 31,088 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 6 shares. 11,886 are owned by Colony Grp Incorporated Lc. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 181,166 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 126,191 shares. 15.51 million are held by Fiduciary Mngmt Wi. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.66 million shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 214,123 shares. Us Bancorp De has 83,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.90 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40M worth of stock. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Cap Inc invested 1.05% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). 19 are held by Captrust Financial Advsrs. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 9,500 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated accumulated 578 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 9,587 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 6,331 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 3,304 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 351 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,012 shares. 16,607 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 6,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,838 shares. Punch And Assoc Incorporated reported 72,795 shares stake. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10,925 shares to 556,681 shares, valued at $33.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,669 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

