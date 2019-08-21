Alamo Group (ALG) Share Value Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position; Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $6.75 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 183,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, up from 169,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 85,846 shares traded or 24.56% up from the average. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 07/03/2018 – Rep. Poe: The Alamo – March 6, 1836; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chmn of the Bd; 15/03/2018 – Ecommerce-Friendly Packaging Solution Is A First For Category And Alamo Red Salsa; 06/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 63km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 73km NNW of Alamo, Nevada; 17/04/2018 – YMAGIS SA MAGIS.PA ANNOUNCES UNIT CINEMANEXT’S DEPLOYMENT OF ECLAIRCOLOR HDR IN USA WITH ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA CIRCUIT; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alamo Re Limited Series 2015-1 Catastrophe Notes; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 18km SSE of Alamo, Nevada

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 2.53 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.72 million for 7.92 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

