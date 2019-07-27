Akre Capital Management Upped Its Carmax (KMX) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)

Akre Capital Management Llc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc acquired 300,800 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 6.08M shares with $424.24M value, up from 5.78M last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $15.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.41 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of NRG in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NRG in report on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $43 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 28 to “Hold”. See NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $47 New Target: $49 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $46 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG Energy, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ajo L P holds 450,911 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 19.83 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 11,558 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 7,095 shares in its portfolio. 5.13 million were accumulated by Steadfast Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 10,888 shares. Summit Grp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 11,540 are owned by Daiwa Group Incorporated. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 12,787 are held by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc). Ameritas Inv Inc reported 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Lazard Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 158,517 shares. Community Bankshares Of Raymore holds 622,680 shares.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $9.21 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 21.88 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.07 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMX in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Cap Mngmt has invested 0.71% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gateway Advisers Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Strs Ohio owns 7,654 shares. 500 are held by Guardian Life Communication Of America. Dynamic Capital Mgmt has invested 2.57% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 24,265 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company. 650,858 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 25,106 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 74,473 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 36 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,698 shares. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 49,163 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 21,614 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Liability.