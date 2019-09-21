Akre Capital Management Stake in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Trimmed by $74.49 Million as Market Value Declined; Tenaris (TS) Holder Westwood Global Investments Increased Its Position by $2.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31 million, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 2.53M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.03% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,700 shares. Blackrock owns 897,619 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bandera Ptnrs Lc holds 156,000 shares or 12.18% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs reported 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Aperio Grp Llc has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ameriprise Fincl reported 12,874 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 900 shares stake. Hbk Invs LP reported 2,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Architects stated it has 10 shares. 22,503 were reported by Amer Century Inc. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability reported 11,669 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.15% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 247,160 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 15,506 shares.

