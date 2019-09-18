Akre Capital Management Stake in Primo Wtr (PRMW) Has Boosted by $2.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Mackenzie Financial Has Boosted Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 35,294 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The hedge fund held 428,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 394,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 211,158 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of stock. 50 shares were bought by Battle Emma S., worth $580. $61,150 worth of stock was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21. BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 40,452 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 756 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 41,714 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 174,133 shares. 71,453 were accumulated by Chatham Group Inc. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Limited Co has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 16,149 shares. 1.92 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.40 million shares. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Awm Invest Incorporated reported 102,000 shares stake. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 6,850 are held by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 42,200 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 13,228 shares. Akre Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.05 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Wedge L Lp Nc holds 930,867 shares. Kansas-based Dean Cap Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 105,170 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny owns 0.04% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 113,411 shares. 163,310 were accumulated by Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability. Stifel Fin Corp has 10,674 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 3.48 million shares. Sei Invs reported 646,444 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 30,376 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, National Registered Advisor has 0.14% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 12,970 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).