Akre Capital Management Stake In Carmax (KMX) Was Lifted; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Lifted Stake by $869,700

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 40,786 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 47,490 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas accumulated 536,660 shares or 1.72% of the stock. National Bank Of The West invested 1.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Carroll Assocs stated it has 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cahill Advisors Incorporated holds 5,155 shares. Ckw Fin Gp reported 6,610 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prtn Ltd reported 2.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.15M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Fred Alger accumulated 69,216 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.74M shares. Argent has 0.91% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 0.08% stake. Horizon Invests Llc holds 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 16,336 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. 6,948 were accumulated by One Trading Limited Partnership. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 240,631 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 4,205 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 367,384 were reported by Junto Mgmt Limited Partnership. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,326 shares. Ws Management Lllp reported 537,441 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 94,222 shares. 31,375 are owned by Tradition. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 341,470 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 141,111 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). United Cap Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

