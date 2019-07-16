Akre Capital Management Raised Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $23.52 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Putnam Investments Has Upped Holding by $8.39 Million

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 50,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.29 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $210.7. About 1.42 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : MGI, FB, AMD, BYND, QQQ, SNAP, TLT, BHVN, STM, BAC, NOK, GE – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Facebook Stock Is A Sell Anywhere Over $200 In Front of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Rebounds; Steven Mnuchin Joins Critics on Libra – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 445,000 were accumulated by Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 81,481 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Accredited accumulated 4,538 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Levin Cap Strategies LP invested in 0.47% or 24,885 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs invested 3.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New England And Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,425 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,235 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Taconic Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2.47% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whitnell has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Mitchell Capital Management Communication has 2.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,310 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen & Steers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 116,660 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 23,173 shares to 194,083 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 425,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.1% or 188,728 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 20 shares. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability owns 49,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0.02% or 389,337 shares in its portfolio. 4,025 are held by Crestwood Lc. 204,198 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Wade G W holds 0.05% or 2,458 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 63,991 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. James Invest Rech holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 645 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 6,260 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 1.28% or 59,536 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 85,938 shares. Tokio Marine Asset accumulated 2,134 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Supported By Strong Demographic Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Medical REIT Inc. Schedules Release of Its 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.