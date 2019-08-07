Akre Capital Management Raised Carmax (KMX) Holding; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Upped Ares Capital (ARCC) Stake By $739,500

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 43,500 shares as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 522,500 shares with $8.96 million value, up from 479,000 last quarter. Ares Capital Corporation now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.68M shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Akre Capital Management Llc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc acquired 300,800 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 6.08 million shares with $424.24 million value, up from 5.78M last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.87. About 1.52 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 90,615 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 37,722 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 750 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 119,145 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Raymond James And Associates reported 515,320 shares. Advisors Cap Limited Com owns 1.62M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 443,051 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 734,984 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability invested in 163,475 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 97 shares. 299 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 731,513 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The company was initiated on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $209,117 activity. $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by BARTLETT STEVE. 6,000 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $110,640 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Buckingham Research. Bank of America maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Thursday, July 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target.