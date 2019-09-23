Akre Capital Management Raised By $2.29 Million Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding; PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 78 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 73 trimmed and sold stakes in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 53.17 million shares, down from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding PTC Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 49 Increased: 51 New Position: 27.

Akre Capital Management Llc increased Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) stake by 6.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc acquired 190,421 shares as Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 3.05 million shares with $37.50 million value, up from 2.86 million last quarter. Primo Wtr Corp now has $512.19 million valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 109,841 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 51,819 shares. 174,133 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Heartland Advsr Inc has 543,308 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 21,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,850 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.92M shares stake. Sit Invest holds 0% or 7,675 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 2,722 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 53,945 shares. Trellus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 17,729 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 1.77M shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 14,740 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 103,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $19 highest and $1500 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 32.70% above currents $13.06 stock price. Primo Water had 4 analyst reports since May 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Northland Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. On Wednesday, August 21 Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 5,000 shares. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of stock. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Monday, August 12. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A.

Axon Capital Lp holds 20.31% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. for 216,200 shares. Opaleye Management Inc. owns 226,388 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Management Inc has 2.42% invested in the company for 450,638 shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 1.66% in the stock. Orbimed Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna , for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

