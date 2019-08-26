Akre Capital Management Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding By $76.35 Million; INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (IPHYF) Sellers Decreased By 0.65% Their Shorts

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 49.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 455,447 shares with $79.25 million value, down from 894,216 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $179.09. About 35,156 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) had a decrease of 0.65% in short interest. IPHYF’s SI was 338,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.65% from 340,300 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 242 days are for INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)’s short sellers to cover IPHYF’s short positions. It closed at $6.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Tealwood Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,543 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 386,919 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre Mngmt Lc accumulated 455,447 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin Inc has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 4,400 shares stake. Bankshares Of America De invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 18,000 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.05% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 31,143 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1.50 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 729,876 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 31 shares.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Enstar Group (ESGR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and sells immunotherapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases in France. The company has market cap of $414.28 million. The firm offers Lirilumab , a human checkpoint inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in various combinations to treat solid and hematologic tumors; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing IPH4301, a humanized anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH33, a monoclonal antibody program that targets Toll-like Receptor-3 receptor, which is an inducer of Type I IFN and pro-inflammatory cytokines; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

More notable recent Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Innate Pharma provides corporate update – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Who Heard About This Biotech? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb And Innate Pharma: Innovation Is Never A Single Event – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2017. More interesting news about Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Innate Pharma Poised To Fill A Gap In Cancer Immunotherapy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Innate Pharma 2016 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2017.