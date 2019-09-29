Akre Capital Management Lifted Holding in Primo Wtr (PRMW) by $2.29 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose While Axiom International Investors Decreased Its Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 109,339 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 12,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 7,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 20,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 2.62 million shares traded or 119.46% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. The insider Hass David W. bought $11,095. $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Battle Emma S. on Monday, August 12. $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A. 5,000 shares were bought by Cates Susan E., worth $61,150.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 22,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital holds 0% or 460,901 shares. Invesco Limited reported 18,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Heartland Incorporated has 543,308 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,981 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sit Investment Assoc Inc reported 7,675 shares stake. 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.25% or 108,371 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Westwood Corporation Il reported 40,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 29,700 shares. Parametric Llc has 16,149 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 660 shares. 13,228 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 171,183 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $181.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 243,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).