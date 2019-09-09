Akre Capital Management Lifted Carmax (KMX) Stake by $20.76 Million; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Increased Position by $5.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.09 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.39M shares traded or 54.82% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 15,039 shares to 39,333 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,660 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd holds 0.03% or 83,078 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Atria Invs Limited holds 13,276 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 230,653 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 103,839 shares. 79,876 are owned by Stifel Finance Corp. Primecap Management Communications Ca has 12.03 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 17,912 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 11,288 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability accumulated 1.82M shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 2,514 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 81,640 shares. Pitcairn Com invested in 0.02% or 3,146 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 286,903 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 131 shares or 0% of the stock.