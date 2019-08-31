Akre Capital Management Increases Stake in American Tower New (AMT); Argyle Capital Management Position in Waters (WAT) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 473,088 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Altfest L J Communication invested 0.35% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fort Point Cap Partners Lc has 1,497 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1,187 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd reported 406 shares. 3,538 are owned by Baxter Bros Incorporated. 21,000 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Waratah Capital holds 1.82% or 87,304 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 17,856 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.19% or 398,387 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,087 shares stake. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,997 shares.