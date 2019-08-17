Akre Capital Management Increases Position in Carmax (KMX); Red Hat (RHT) Stake Has Raised by Moab Capital Partners Llc

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.05M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC –

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,098 are held by Gagnon Limited Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors stated it has 7,917 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,312 shares. 13,900 were accumulated by Endowment Management Ltd Partnership. Sun Life Fincl invested in 288 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. 3,382 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund. Hanson Mcclain reported 24 shares stake. Argent Tru Communications reported 7,920 shares. 240,631 were reported by Td Asset Management. 527,632 were reported by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc reported 422,175 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co reported 5,623 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 27,190 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 363 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated owns 3,789 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluecrest Limited stated it has 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 48,196 shares. 300 are held by Sun Life. Brown Advisory Inc owns 33,723 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2,414 shares. Sterling Cap Management Llc holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 7,685 shares. 6.97M were reported by State Street. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership owns 200,455 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc owns 3,055 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 291 shares.

