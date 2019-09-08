Akre Capital Management Increases Holding in American Tower New (AMT); As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Valuation Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lifted Its Position

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31M shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 81,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 946,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.58 million, up from 864,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 234,507 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc reported 8 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 17,213 shares. 207 are held by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corporation. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 7,374 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. V3 Cap Mngmt LP invested in 9.83% or 1.15M shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 74,925 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,141 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 0.11% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 302,158 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management reported 116,032 shares stake. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Comm Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 8,900 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 674,764 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Limited Partnership has 2.54M shares for 1.36% of their portfolio.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 19,240 shares to 395,630 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 61,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, C Ww Wide Hldgs A S has 5.26% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,845 shares. Whitnell Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westpac Bk Corp owns 242,236 shares. Pathstone Family Office owns 200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 204,694 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has 6.36 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc owns 6,348 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 71,220 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc stated it has 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Washington owns 0.72% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 67,224 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). United Advisers Ltd has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Seabridge Investment Limited Co holds 200 shares.