Akre Capital Management Increased Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding by $2.29 Million; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Market Valuation Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $6.76 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 482,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.77 million, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 267,301 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 138,561 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.22 million shares to 32.86 million shares, valued at $921.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 102,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,815 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Alps Advsr owns 10.16 million shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Harvest Fund Advsr Llc owns 2.96 million shares. Moreover, Arrow Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company owns 316,853 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 3,019 shares. Invesco invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,145 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 0% or 21,354 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 1.53% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 182,551 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has 100,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. The insider Hass David W. bought $11,095. 1,500 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A. $61,150 worth of stock was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,200 are held by Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Com. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% or 300,000 shares. Boston Prns holds 2,297 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 22,732 shares. Cooper Creek Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 95,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 460,901 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 30,096 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 907,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 115,924 shares. Kennedy, Missouri-based fund reported 278,921 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 21,960 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 306,491 shares. Capital Glob Invsts owns 3.69M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.