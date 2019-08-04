Akre Capital Management Increased American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $23.52 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Broderick Brian C Cut Its Holding by $551,200

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Foster & Motley reported 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,123 are owned by Renaissance Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh reported 40,956 shares. 10 are held by Camarda Advisors Lc. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 54,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Life Company Of America reported 1,272 shares. First Business Fincl has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 783,159 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability reported 15,076 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,997 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,877 shares to 48,037 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging by 24,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).