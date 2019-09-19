Akre Capital Management Holding in Primo Wtr (PRMW) Increased as Valuation Declined; Cadence Bank Na Has Cut Unilever N V (UN) Stake as Share Value Declined

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 26,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 31,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 732,815 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 121,096 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,944 are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Fort Point Prns Ltd Llc has 0.56% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 174,133 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 14,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 57,496 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 13,228 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,200 shares. 13,719 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co. Elk Creek Prtn Llc invested 0.64% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 3,981 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 51,819 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 310,622 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).