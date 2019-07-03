Akre Capital Management Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Has Lowered by $1.27 Million; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Upped Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Price Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 21,366 shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Declines 12% Quarter to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins Company has 1.39 million shares. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Management has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Longer Invests holds 1.96% or 38,145 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corporation owns 481,011 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 114,396 shares. Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 152,612 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 2,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp holds 0.19% or 110.95 million shares. Art Advisors owns 191,284 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 24,803 were reported by Glynn Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Duff Phelps Invest Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc Bank Usa stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Twin Capital stated it has 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,700 shares to 331,250 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,670 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $418,040 activity.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Goldcorp Special Dividend Is Capital Allocation at Its Finest – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Finds Asset Managers’ AUM Rebounded Solidly in Q1 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Weathers Market Headwinds – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 1,245 are held by Sei Invests. First Advsr LP holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 5,935 shares. 9,839 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Com. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.66% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 12 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com owns 1,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has 40,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 253,251 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4,940 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). California-based Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2,012 shares or 0% of the stock.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 119,400 shares to 7.19 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.