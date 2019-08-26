Akre Capital Management Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Cut as Stock Declined; Rampart Investment Management Company Boosted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $314,112; Shares Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 17,486 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 213.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 9,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 14,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, up from 4,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 1.83 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,216 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3,903 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,549 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested in 1,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins Communications has invested 0.65% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 5,921 shares. 40,201 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. 5,948 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 4,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management reported 0.66% stake. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 25,608 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability owns 121,733 shares. Vanguard accumulated 161,359 shares. Fenimore Asset Management has 0.41% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Camarda Advsrs has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $424.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Manhattan Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 258,694 shares. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Stieven Cap Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 607,936 shares. M&T National Bank holds 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 62,560 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability holds 338,409 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 999,780 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As invested in 165,349 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,880 shares. Voya Management Llc holds 589,274 shares. Haverford Services has invested 0.15% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 338,769 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 7,079 were reported by Virtu Limited Liability Corporation.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

