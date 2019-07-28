Akre Capital Management Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Upped as Stock Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Blair William & Company Has Lifted Its Position by $10.88 Million as Share Price Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 104,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 654,638 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.12M, up from 550,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,790 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.49% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management reported 1,140 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blair William Il stated it has 558,141 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap stated it has 160,783 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Csu Producer owns 3.81% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,800 shares. 1,142 are owned by M Holdings. Cumberland Prns Limited invested in 11,505 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Claar Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.79% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bp Public Ltd holds 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 53,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,664 shares. Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Limited Com owns 1.29 million shares or 6.71% of their US portfolio. Syntal Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 3,282 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.34% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.20M shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 19,429 shares to 75,031 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,338 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 237,050 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Swiss State Bank owns 1.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9.33 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 1.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 61,500 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management has 78,744 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 73,058 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt holds 2,762 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 399,686 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 41,374 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,542 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,392 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Northpointe Cap Lc holds 79,734 shares. Horan Capital holds 1.48% or 77,073 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.31 million shares. Community & holds 1.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 117,070 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has 230,983 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Sees a Brighter Year Ahead – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 02, 2019.