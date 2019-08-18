Akre Capital Management Has Upped Position in Carmax (KMX) by $20.76 Million; Sandler Capital Management Holding in Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 283,566 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.07 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 735 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv owns 10,514 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 249,734 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 184,774 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 13,142 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sun Life Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 5,176 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability holds 29,894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prescott Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Legal & General Group Public Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bokf Na stated it has 6,902 shares. 42,124 are owned by Verus Prtn. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,425 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax +4% after comfortable profit beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ethan Allen Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ethan Allen Design Center Set to Open in The Superior Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China pain for Ethan Allen – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB) by 199,640 shares to 165,360 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 40,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,015 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Paradigm Capital Management holds 61,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 9,435 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Stevens Capital LP owns 19,886 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 15,300 shares. 64,289 are held by Legal General Gp Public Limited. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 38,909 shares. Foundry Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 291,975 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).