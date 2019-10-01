Akre Capital Management Has Upped Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Position; Meristem Llp Has Increased Its Belden (BDC) Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 116,822 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 5,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 74,498 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 69,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 128,000 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/03/2018 – BELDEN REPORTS REDEMPTION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PACT; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 11,190 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc holds 0.64% or 693,741 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 53,205 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 57,496 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 16,751 shares in its portfolio. 1492 Capital Management has 1.25% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). American Intll Inc holds 22,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Research Glob Invsts holds 0.01% or 3.69 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 202,597 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com owns 6,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 42,200 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. 1,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $11,500 were bought by Mills David J. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 was bought by Hass David W.. $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Cates Susan E..

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $36,368 activity.

