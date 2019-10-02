Akre Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Primo Wtr (PRMW) by $2.29 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Act Ii Management LP Increased Holding by $4.66 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 114,332 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Friday, August 9. Hass David W. had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095. Cates Susan E. had bought 5,000 shares worth $61,150. Shares for $11,500 were bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 300,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sg Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 1.15% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 589,524 shares. Sg Americas Limited has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Vanguard owns 1.77M shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt stated it has 215,883 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Hightower Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 42,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Com has 0.64% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). State Street Corp holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 641,224 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa Natl Bank accumulated 11,428 shares. 82,181 were reported by Riverpark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Evercore Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 103,070 shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 0.08% or 749,273 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parus (Uk) holds 98,145 shares or 6.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Armstrong Henry H invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Ridge Invest Management owns 79,296 shares. Westpac Banking reported 351,705 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Management LP invested in 1.99% or 1.08 million shares. South Dakota Council has 391,556 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard accumulated 3.95% or 207,590 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 5,000 shares to 85,310 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,460 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).