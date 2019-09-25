Akre Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holding as Market Value Declined; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 31,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 240,205 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41M, up from 208,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 7.55 million shares traded or 20.36% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 163,380 shares. Lagoda Investment LP holds 34,910 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 400 shares. Navellier & Assocs owns 37,054 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Oak Associate Limited Oh owns 9,510 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 18,982 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 20,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 900 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 8,643 shares in its portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) accumulated 0% or 1,843 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 1,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa owns 75,400 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 280,205 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Lc reported 5,407 shares stake.

