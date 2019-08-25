Akre Capital Management Has Raised Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $23.52 Million; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Value Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $446,272

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 5,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 113,686 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 107,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of ICE earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.