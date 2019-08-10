Akre Capital Management Has Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Position as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Raised Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $176.93. About 76,506 shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,662 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co LP Del by 101,500 shares to 12.75 million shares, valued at $299.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 983 shares. Parsons Capital Ri reported 0.08% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 26,435 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 11,886 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Limited Company reported 5,215 shares stake. Regions Fincl Corporation has 1,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,100 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Management. Us Retail Bank De owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 236,511 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.41% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,466 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,408 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,231 shares. Ci Invests Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 292,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,325 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 35 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.19% or 379,675 shares. Hills Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.54% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 10,782 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 1,284 shares. Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,991 shares. Beacon Capital Mgmt holds 259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,600 shares. Philadelphia Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,082 shares. Montgomery Mgmt holds 2,180 shares. Strs Ohio reported 159,550 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,622 shares stake. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Huntington Comml Bank reported 50,982 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,804 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.