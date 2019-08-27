Akre Capital Management Has Lifted Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $23.52 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Rwwm Lowered Stake

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $230.15. About 203,410 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 333,376 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.04M, down from 344,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 667,515 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.45% or 996,063 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 23,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects holds 0.09% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.22% or 3.81M shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,274 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Natixis Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,074 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,509 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Harber Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 25,502 shares. Meeder Asset has 0.2% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,565 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0.41% or 4.54M shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 11,809 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,187 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 29,545 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Co owns 93,479 shares. Moreover, M Secs has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,893 shares. Taylor Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.22% or 2,400 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 16,144 shares stake. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 18,609 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.08% or 10,697 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 4,967 shares. Sun Life Fin, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,169 shares. American Century Cos Inc holds 0.06% or 408,581 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc has 8,165 shares. Fairpointe Limited Co stated it has 3,200 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3,903 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,737 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Tru Commerce Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,317 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 1,973 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.