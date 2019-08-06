Akre Capital Management Has Lifted By $23.52 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)

Akre Capital Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc acquired 119,400 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 7.19M shares with $1.42B value, up from 7.07M last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $96.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 1.87 million shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re Group had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RE in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $241 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $230 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. See Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $265.0000 New Target: $260.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Ltd. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $248.0000 265.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Ltd. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $252.0000 257.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $260.0000 285.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $232.0000 248.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $236.0000 250.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Tower responds on Sprint, T-Mobile revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s (NYSE:AMT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. JP Morgan maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Gru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Altfest L J & Communications stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). National Bank Of America De has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.66% or 44,168 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Business Financial Services holds 0.18% or 5,021 shares in its portfolio. 3,395 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 111,792 shares. Hilltop owns 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,884 shares. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 3,162 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holding has 0.3% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 370,841 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 2.36 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,480 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 728 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. 500 shares valued at $121,155 were bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D on Friday, August 2. GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Investors Need to Be Patient, Says NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $9.98 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

The stock increased 2.38% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $244.85. About 323,751 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Everest Re Group, Ltd. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Company accumulated 6,130 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc has invested 1.36% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 38,880 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 57,377 shares stake. Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.51% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Contravisory Investment Mngmt owns 1,574 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 1,460 shares. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4.55% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 8,793 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 8,556 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System owns 60,794 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 1,027 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% or 17 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 2 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 76 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 1.41% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 811,700 shares.