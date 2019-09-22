Akre Capital Management Has Boosted Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding by $2.29 Million; Valuation Declined; Artal Group Sa Increased Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holding by $24.00 Million as Shares Declined

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.20M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 4.00 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 272,134 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FOLD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 250.36 million shares or 7.05% more from 233.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Metropolitan Life Co New York owns 61,633 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 319,875 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Exane Derivatives stated it has 8,800 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Pnc Fincl Group has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 140 were reported by Cordasco Networks. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd stated it has 15,000 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 12,872 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 45,052 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 6.00 million shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,796 activity.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 212,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $33.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Another trade for 50 shares valued at $580 was made by Battle Emma S. on Thursday, August 8. $17,171 worth of stock was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. 1,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $11,095 were bought by Hass David W.. $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares were bought by Mills David J.