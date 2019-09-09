Akre Capital Management Has Boosted Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $23.52 Million as Share Price Rose; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Increased by $218.70 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $227.5. About 1.15 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 61,263 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24B, up from 59,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $164.31. About 1.40 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Foundry Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Invest Group Inc Limited reported 47,362 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Proshare Advsr Limited Com reported 119,385 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) has 964,413 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 15 shares stake. Cibc State Bank Usa stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 13,700 were reported by Kemper Master Retirement Tru. Garrison Bradford And Assoc Incorporated holds 3,787 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt Inc has 4.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd reported 5,734 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag has 6,331 shares. Cullinan Incorporated accumulated 53,651 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 161 shares to 7,413 shares, valued at $557.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

